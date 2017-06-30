IPA President/CEO Wanted – Springfield, Ill.

The Illinois Press Association, one of the largest and most active newspaper associations in the country, seeks a president/CEO to lead the organization and further the cause of an independent and thriving press. The IPA provides association management services to the National Newspaper Association and technology services to more than 15 state press associations.

The duties of the president/CEO include member relations and development; government relations and lobbying; sales, marketing and fundraising; community and industry relations; public speaking; programs and event planning; and staff, P&L and administrative management. Meaningful experience in each of these areas is a job requirement, as are strong communications skills, superior organizational ability and professional polish.

We will show preference to candidates with a background in journalism and media issues, association management and government relations. The president/CEO manages a 15-member staff, with duties spread among the Illinois Press Association, the Illinois Press Foundation and the National Newspaper Association. The president/CEO reports to the IPA Board of Directors. We offer competitive pay, excellent benefits, and the opportunity to work in a dynamic and diverse state.

Please send your resume, a cover letter that addresses how you fulfill each of the above criteria and any other supporting materials to ipapresident@illinoispress.com. No phone calls please. The deadline for submission of resumes is July 24.