Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun – Green Valley, Ariz.

Multiple positions available at the Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun.

Circulation Manager

The Green Valley News (paid – 2x/week) and Sahuarita Sun (free – 1x/week), with combined circulation of over 20,000, are the areas #1 source for local news and information.

Responsibilities include the day-to-day operation and supervision of our circulation departments consisting of one district manager and one office clerk in Green Valley/Sahuarita. Ability to converse in Spanish is a real plus.

Good leadership, marketing, and management skills are required, along with a strong commitment to growing our paid circulation base. Experience and knowledge of circulation including home delivery, single copy, and budgeting are necessary for this position. You will be responsible for increasing market penetration and meeting circulation volume and revenue goals. The right candidate must have strong customer service and computer skills.

We seek a person with the ability to move this department forward in a professional manner that is committed to growing our paid circulation numbers and leading a solid circulation team. In return, we offer a competitive salary and bonus plan, benefits package that includes health/dental insurance, 401(k) retirement plan, and a good working environment as a part of our outstanding management team.

Send cover letter and resume to rbradner@gvnews.com , Rebecca Bradner, Publisher, Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun.

Business Manager

The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun is looking for an experienced accounting professional with a strong work ethic and excellent organizational skills to join our management team.

The Business Manager is responsible for all accounting and financial functions for the newspaper. This includes all cost accounting, billing, collections, payroll, and cash management. The Business Manager also serves as the local human resources point person, with support from our corporate office.

This full-time position requires the ability to handle many detailed work assignments at one time. The nature of the work demands accuracy, the ability to meet deadlines and confidentiality.

The successful candidate will have a working knowledge of accounting/bookkeeping; strong written and verbal communications skills; excellent interpersonal skills and proficiency in MS Office and spreadsheets.

A degree in accounting or equivalent experience is preferred and the proven ability to manage an office operation is a plus.

The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun is a division of Wick Communications and offers a competitive salary and full benefits package including medical, dental, 401(k). See our web site at www.gvnews.com and learn about our parent company at www.wickcommunications.com. We are an equal opportunity employer.

Please e-mail your cover letter, resume and salary requirements to rbradner@gvnews.com, Rebecca Bradner, publisher.

Accounting Clerk

The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun is looking for an experienced accounting clerk to work in our fast paced Business Office. Job duties include accounts payable and receivable transactions, check runs, general ledger and bank reconciliations, handle customer inquiries and perform misc. accounting functions. This person would also assist in billing preparation and payroll administration.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, able to think on their feet, well organized, and professional. Must possess skills in general computer operation and math, keyboarding and 10 key, Microsoft Office, and money handling and balancing. Previous experience with GL systems (especially SBS) is a plus.

Key Competencies:

Attention to detail and accuracy

A team player with a sense of urgency

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including ability to effectively communicate with internal and external customers

Excellent computer proficiency (MS Office — Word, Excel and Outlook)

The Green Valley News and Sun and Sahuarita Sun are both excellent examples of quality community newspapers. Our attention to our readers’ needs has resulted in very high readership of the Green Valley News. The Sahuarita Sun, a free weekly publication distributed to households in the town of Sahuarita, is quickly becoming THE local newspaper for this fast-growing area. Our employees are proud to part of this exciting business.

We offer a comprehensive benefit package including paid time off, medical, dental and 401K. Compensation for this position is an hourly rate of $11.50. Full-time schedule is 40 hours per week.

To apply, please visit our office at 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Rd, Ste 125, Green Valley in the Sahuarita Plaza to fill out an application. Please bring your resume and cover letter with three professional references to submit with your application. No phone calls, please.