General Manager/Advertising Sales Manager – Nogales, Ariz.

Do you enjoy amazing Mexican food, the rugged southwest, an interesting dynamic community? If so…

The Nogales International, the leading source for local news and information in Santa Cruz County, Ariz., is seeking a dynamic forward thinking candidate who understands the challenges of Advertising Sales in our multi-cultural marketplace as well as the business knowledge to lead a small but energetic team.

In addition to our twice-weekly Nogales International, we publish and distribute a weekly total market coverage package and provide printing/distribution services to many clients along the Interstate 19 corridor between the U.S./Mexico border and Tucson, Ariz.

Ideal candidates will have proven skills in increasing top-line revenue and EBITDA, creating and implementing aggressive digital strategies, experience building a cohesive team and strategic planning experience. Written and verbal Spanish skills are a plus.

Exceptional communication, time management and planning skills are required. Solid leadership track record of sales management experience preferably in the media business and/or general-manager experience with a sales background.

This position will oversee all sales/marketing divisions of the company, and will provide daily leadership and direction to all employees at this location. The position is open now, and we are anxious to find the right person to fill this key role in our company. We offer a competitive benefits and compensation package. Visit us at www.wickcommunications.com.

Wick Communications is a family-owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines and specialty publications in 11 states. The home offices are in Sierra Vista, AZ, and we publish newspapers in Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon and South Dakota. The Wick family is committed to maintaining quality community newspapers while strategically diversifying the company for the future.

Please send resume and cover letter with salary requirements to: publisher@nogalesinternational.com.