Editor – Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Editor to join our award winning team. We are seeking a highly motivated, hands-on editor with proven management and leadership skills. The best person for this job will have strong editing and communication skills, possess ability to motivate, coach and inspire editorial staff to perform at their professional best.

Job Responsibilities:

Oversee weekly publication production, content, layout and deadline requirements for the Navajo Times newspaper and other special publications.

Establish and maintain effective communication with management and all company staff; assign beats, stories and photo opportunities to appropriate editorial staff, and conduct regular follow-up.

Establish regular communication with editorial staff to ensure consistent press coverage of local communities, chapters, schools, health facilities, governments, and other related events and developments to the Navajo Nation and the Navajo People.

Ensure prompt completion of stories for publication and online posting with special attention paid to journalistic ethics, fairness, honesty and integrity in reporting.

Edit story copy and photo cutlines for accuracy, clarity, spelling and grammar. Produce clean copy showing clear grasp of subject matter with high level of attention to detail.

Recruit, direct and mentor reporting staff; ability to plan and manage department financial budget.

Utilize knowledge and familiarity with AP writing and publication style.

Coordinate the Times’ social media presence via Website, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Coordinate with management team and departments on overall strategic direction, administration and marketing of the weekly newspaper, social media and company.

Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate is a dependable, self-motivated and self-sufficient news editor. Must have the knowledge and willingness to consistently produce news worthy content for the newspaper by coordinating with staff the coverage of breaking news, hard news, features, community events, investigative reporting and sports. Candidate must demonstrate ability to motivate the department forward in a professional manner and thrive in a team-based environment. Strong writing and editing skills are a must, plus ability to work well under deadline pressure in a fast paced environment. Knowledge of the Navajo language, culture and traditions are important. Applicants must have a B.A. degree in Journalism, English, Creative Writing, Business or related field plus five years of actual experience editing, technical writing, administrative or business process of a newspaper operation; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary: based on overall education and experience.

Please send application, cover letter, resume and examples of your work for consideration to Navajo Times Human Resources; P.O. Box 310; Window Rock, AZ 86515 or email to arnie@navajotimes.com. To download an application, please go to www.navajotimes.com. Applications will not be accepted by telefax. Application deadline is February 17, 2017 at 5 p.m. For more information, telephone the Navajo Times office at (928) 871-1130.

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Employment Act.