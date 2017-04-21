  •  
Editor – Tucson, Ariz.

  • April 21, 2017
Tucson Local Media is currently looking for an Editor.
Job Description:
We are seeking a candidate with demonstrated understanding of audience development and engagement strategies, experience in print, digital media, and social media savvy. This candidate should bring to the publication a strong and informed perspective on the issues that impact the growth, development, and culture of community newspapers, Weekly alternative papers and Business Journals.

Responsibilities:

  •  Manage Editorial Staff, including: News Editor, Copy Editor, Reporters, and
  • Manage material flow as directed for each assigned issue or product through editorial, design, and
  • Manage and monitor closely daily online content for all
  • Manage content from freelance reporters, freelance
  • Ensure that key deadlines are met for all
  • Work closely with the editorial team to produce a weekly budget of Brainstorm, and conceive new product ideas, article topics, editorial calendars, and other brand-growing initiatives.
  • Collaborate with the editorial team photographer for each assigned
  • Review content and ensure accuracy at each stage of the editorial process and through the layout and production
  • As directed by editor, maintain editorial process guidelines and style
  • Keep current with market trends and online
  • Oversee new bloggers making sure to build a fully robust online conversation with community
  • Operate the Editorial department within the financial budget guidelines
  • Work closely with community leaders and organizations, involvement in each community is

Education and/or Experience

  •  A college degree in Journalism preferred and 5 or more years of leadership
  • Significant experience as a reporter, or copy editor
  • Strong understanding of supervisory and management
  • The capacity to lead a strong, diverse staff in an environment where change is
  • The ability to devise a set of goals for the department and communicate the goals to the
  • Experience in managing digital news and platforms and setting strategic
  • Excellent collaboration, organization and communications
  • Must be able to work under pressure and to meet deadlines as well as

What do we offer?

  •  Competitive Compensation Structure
  • Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision coverage
  • Paid Time Off
  • Paid Company Holidays
  • Equal Opportunity Employer

Send Cover Letter and Resume to Jobs@TucsonLocalMedia.com

