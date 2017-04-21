Editor – Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Local Media is currently looking for an Editor.

Job Description:

We are seeking a candidate with demonstrated understanding of audience development and engagement strategies, experience in print, digital media, and social media savvy. This candidate should bring to the publication a strong and informed perspective on the issues that impact the growth, development, and culture of community newspapers, Weekly alternative papers and Business Journals.

Responsibilities:

Manage Editorial Staff, including: News Editor, Copy Editor, Reporters, and

Manage material flow as directed for each assigned issue or product through editorial, design, and

Manage and monitor closely daily online content for all

Manage content from freelance reporters, freelance

Ensure that key deadlines are met for all

Work closely with the editorial team to produce a weekly budget of Brainstorm, and conceive new product ideas, article topics, editorial calendars, and other brand-growing initiatives.

Collaborate with the editorial team photographer for each assigned

Review content and ensure accuracy at each stage of the editorial process and through the layout and production

As directed by editor, maintain editorial process guidelines and style

Keep current with market trends and online

Oversee new bloggers making sure to build a fully robust online conversation with community

Operate the Editorial department within the financial budget guidelines

Work closely with community leaders and organizations, involvement in each community is

Education and/or Experience

A college degree in Journalism preferred and 5 or more years of leadership

Significant experience as a reporter, or copy editor

Strong understanding of supervisory and management

The capacity to lead a strong, diverse staff in an environment where change is

The ability to devise a set of goals for the department and communicate the goals to the

Experience in managing digital news and platforms and setting strategic

Excellent collaboration, organization and communications

Must be able to work under pressure and to meet deadlines as well as

What do we offer?

Competitive Compensation Structure

Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision coverage

Paid Time Off

Paid Company Holidays

Equal Opportunity Employer

Send Cover Letter and Resume to Jobs@TucsonLocalMedia.com