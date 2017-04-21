Editor – Tucson, Ariz.
Tucson Local Media is currently looking for an Editor.
Job Description:
We are seeking a candidate with demonstrated understanding of audience development and engagement strategies, experience in print, digital media, and social media savvy. This candidate should bring to the publication a strong and informed perspective on the issues that impact the growth, development, and culture of community newspapers, Weekly alternative papers and Business Journals.
Responsibilities:
- Manage Editorial Staff, including: News Editor, Copy Editor, Reporters, and
- Manage material flow as directed for each assigned issue or product through editorial, design, and
- Manage and monitor closely daily online content for all
- Manage content from freelance reporters, freelance
- Ensure that key deadlines are met for all
- Work closely with the editorial team to produce a weekly budget of Brainstorm, and conceive new product ideas, article topics, editorial calendars, and other brand-growing initiatives.
- Collaborate with the editorial team photographer for each assigned
- Review content and ensure accuracy at each stage of the editorial process and through the layout and production
- As directed by editor, maintain editorial process guidelines and style
- Keep current with market trends and online
- Oversee new bloggers making sure to build a fully robust online conversation with community
- Operate the Editorial department within the financial budget guidelines
- Work closely with community leaders and organizations, involvement in each community is
Education and/or Experience
- A college degree in Journalism preferred and 5 or more years of leadership
- Significant experience as a reporter, or copy editor
- Strong understanding of supervisory and management
- The capacity to lead a strong, diverse staff in an environment where change is
- The ability to devise a set of goals for the department and communicate the goals to the
- Experience in managing digital news and platforms and setting strategic
- Excellent collaboration, organization and communications
- Must be able to work under pressure and to meet deadlines as well as
What do we offer?
- Competitive Compensation Structure
- Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision coverage
- Paid Time Off
- Paid Company Holidays
- Equal Opportunity Employer
Send Cover Letter and Resume to Jobs@TucsonLocalMedia.com