Community Newspaper Editor/Paginator

The Arizona Silver Belt has an immediate opening for a hands-on community newspaper editor, who not only would write news and feature stories, but also help paginate the weekly publications.

Located east of Phoenix, Ariz., Globe is a pleasant, scenic and vibrant tourist community in Gila County with higher elevation, moderate temperatures and many opportunities for hiking and outdoor adventures. Popular Roosevelt Lake is just a short drive from Globe and the Mesa-Phoenix valley attractions are just 90 minutes away.

The operation publishes three unique weekly newspapers that focus on covering important community news of the Globe-Miami towns, plus quarterly tourism magazines that highlight recreation features of the region. A strong, dedicated and hard-working staff is currently in place, but is in need of an experienced, versatile editor/reporter who understands what our readers want to see in their hometown paper and can efficiently produce an interesting, informative and entertaining product.

Qualified candidates MUST be experienced in InDesign pagination. They also must be organized, knowledgeable and able to report on and effectively write a variety of news stories, feature articles and also have photography and Photoshop editing skills. Strong writing, editing skills, as well as command of AP Style are a must, as is the desire to embrace the community and become engaged in the local happenings.

Top candidates will also regularly help update and increase our online presence through our new contemporary websites and social media accounts. This is the perfect opportunity for a good reporter with pagination skills ready to take the next step up in management or even a veteran hands-on editor who might enjoy a change of scenery.

This is a full-time salaried position that averages 40 flex hours per week in a busy but pleasant working atmosphere. Position includes paid vacation, paid holidays, opportunity for medical benefits and 401-K savings.

Interested candidates should e-mail their resumes and any writing samples to the Arizona Silver Belt, ATTN: Sherri Davis, P.O. Box 31, Globe, AZ 85501