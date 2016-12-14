Apply now for 2017-2018 RJI Fellowships

What’s your idea? Apply now for 2017-2018 RJI Fellowships

The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute invites proposals from people and institutions to collaborate with us on innovative ideas and projects to improve the practice or understanding of journalism. We’re giving special consideration this year to ideas and projects focused on solving problems created by filter bubbles, fake news and mistrust of the news media; however, we also invite submission of other ideas and projects that could strengthen democracy through better journalism.

Successful collaborations are often in one of three categories but are not limited to the following:

Transformation of an idea into a market-tested prototype.

Development and deployment of a prototyped product or service into a substantial market test to prepare it for angel or venture investment or a full product launch.

Scholarly research that leads to publication of new understandings about the practice of journalism.

There are three types of RJI Fellowships for 2017-2018: residential, nonresidential and institutional. Residential fellows spend eight months on the University of Missouri campus. Nonresidential fellows explore their ideas from their home or office, with an occasional visit to campus. The institutional fellowship allows an individual to remain at their post at a news organization or other institution while developing an idea.

Each fellowship includes a stipend. Residential fellows receive an $80,000 stipend and a $10,000 one-time housing or relocation allowance. Nonresidential fellows receive a $20,000 stipend, plus research and travel support. The institutional fellowship stipend — $20,000 — is paid to the company or institution and can be used for salary relief or for another purpose to best ensure the success of the fellowship project.

RJI Fellowships are open to U.S. citizens and foreign journalists. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2017.

Link to the announcement: https://www.rjionline.org/stories/whats-your-idea-apply-now-for-2017-2018-rji-fellowships