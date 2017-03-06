ANA members make honorable mentions in: 10 Newspapers That Do It Right 2017

The Editor&Publisher’s annual 10 Newspapers That Do It Right features some of the most notable ideas occurring in today’s newspaper industry.

As E&P read through the submissions, it was encouraged by the quality of work being done at publications around the world, and remarked how with each year narrowing down the list to just 10 papers gets more difficult.

Arizona Newspapers Association is pleased to announce that two of its member newspapers were recognized for their contributions:

Arizona Republic

Phoenix, Ariz.

In the past year, the Arizona Republic launched AZPublicInfo.com, a one-stop solution that links directly to public records for more than 800 Arizona state, county, law enforcement and school district boards, bodies or agencies. The paper also launched Street Scout, a real estate website, and XAZ, a free membership program that features travel content about exploring the state of Arizona. Additionally, a live storytellers program launched at the Republic several years ago was scaled this year across the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Lake Havasu City’s Vision 20/20 committee identified a drought of young people as a potential problem for the community’s continued success. The Today’s News-Herald knew they could help make a difference in the perception of the community by highlighting young people who were already working to build a better future. They published its first “Under 40” section at the end of September 2016, highlighting 30 of the up-and-coming local leaders. To honor them, the News-Herald partnered with the Vision 20/20 group and a local economic development firm for a gathering, where they unveiled a beer called “Bright Future,” custom brewed in coordination with Havasu’s four local microbreweries and featuring an original label with the names of each person in the “Under 40” section.



Read E&P’s entire list by clicking here.