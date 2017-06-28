AJGC News will celebrate its 20th Anniversary

A message from Trish Barwick-Hoagland, Advertising Manager, Apache Junction-Gold Canyon News

On July 3,2017 The Apache Junction Gold Canyon News will celebrate its 20th Anniversary. We’ve seen so many changes over the last 20 years, the most momentous, the loss of our Editor Ed Barker.

Ed prepared us well and although we didn’t know he’d be leaving us so soon, he made sure the paper would continue without him. He left us with a staff with over 80 collective years in the newspaper business, good friends, loyal advertisers and a determination to do him and our community proud, to be the same hometown paper he dreamed of 20 years ago.

Here’s to the next 20 years, we’ll take it from here Eddie!

