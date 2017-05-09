AJ news editor Ed Barker dies at 72

The communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon lost a true friend with the passing of Charles “Ed” Barker (72) on April 29, 2017.

His civic contributions on city commissions and boards; generous donations to local organizations; and reasoning voice—expressed in the pages of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News—has left a hole in the heart of a community that he loved.

To read more about Barker’s commitment to local newspapers, life and remembrances, click this link for the complete story.

Courtesy: Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News.