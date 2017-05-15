Advertising Sales – Phoenix, Ariz.

Do you enjoy working in a fast-paced, creative atmosphere with tremendous earnings and career potential? Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA, the largest publisher of community newspapers in the Phoenix metropolitan market, is currently hiring energetic and self-motivated individuals to sell advertising for our expanding media operations in the Valley of the Sun.

You’ll work with a respected, award-winning news group and help local business owners and organizations succeed in their print and digital marketing and advertising strategies.

Successful candidates will be engaging and goal-oriented, with good organizational skills and the ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with clients through consultative sales and excellent customer service. Prior media or newspaper experience is helpful, but not mandatory.

We offer a strong compensation/benefits package that includes:

Flexible work schedule

Monthly cell phone reimbursement

Medical/dental insurance, life and disability insurance

401-K plan

Generous time-off program

If you have these skills and enjoy playing a proactive part in helping your clients achieve business success, please email your resume and cover letter to bmckeand@newszap.com.

Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA has been serving the Valley of the Sun for over 40 years, and currently operates nine weekly newspapers, one daily publication, one monthly magazine and a commercial print facility. Visit www.arizona.newszap.com for information about our company. Equal Opportunity Employer.