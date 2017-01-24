Advertising Representative – Lake Havasu City Ariz.

The Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City AZ is seeking an Advertising Representative. If you enjoy meeting people, solving problems and growing your own income, this may be the perfect opportunity for you.

The Today’s News-Herald seeks an organized and creative professional sales rep to promote and market the business community through our products in print and online. Sales experience helpful, but training is provided to the candidate who shows a willingness to learn and grow in a fast-paced sales career.

Today’s News-Herald offers a competitive compensation package including full benefits and a 401K plan. EOEE Please send resume to Chris Walker at cwalker@havasunews.com or mail to 2225 W. Acoma Blvd, LHC, AZ 86403. No phone calls please.