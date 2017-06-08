Advertising Account Coordinator – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Are you a high-level multi-tasker with an aptitude for attention for detail and a fast paced environment? If so we want to talk to you!

Wick Communications is looking for an individual to join our team as our Major/Key Accounts Advertising Coordinator.

Our current opening will be responsible for high-level customer interaction with the major & key accounts sales team and interaction with our high volume multimedia newspaper & digital clients all across the country.

The ideal candidate will have an advertising, accounting or client service background, high level of Excel knowledge, excellent communications skills and data entry experience.

This position is a full time with benefits i.e. health, dental, 401k, and paid vacation.

High school diploma or equivalent is a must. Some college education is a preferred. Accounting experience helpful.

Please send resume to:

Wick Communications c/o Major Advertising Accounts Coordinator 333 W Wilcox Dr, Ste 302 • Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

or email to: ron.parra@wickcommunications.com and to: tom.riebock@wickcommunications.com

Wick Communications Careers: wickcommunications.com/jobs/