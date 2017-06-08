  •  
Advertising Account Coordinator – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Are you a high-level multi-tasker with an aptitude for attention for detail and a fast paced environment? If so we want to talk to you!

Wick Communications is looking for an individual to join our team as our Major/Key Accounts Advertising Coordinator.

  • Our current opening will be responsible for high-level customer interaction with the major & key accounts sales team and interaction with our high volume multimedia newspaper & digital clients all across the country.
  • The ideal candidate will have an advertising, accounting or client service background, high level of Excel knowledge, excellent communications skills and data entry experience.
  • This position is a full time with benefits i.e. health, dental, 401k, and paid vacation.
  • High school diploma or equivalent is a must. Some college education is a preferred. Accounting experience helpful.

Please send resume to:
Wick Communications c/o Major Advertising Accounts Coordinator 333 W Wilcox Dr, Ste 302 • Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
or email to: ron.parra@wickcommunications.com and to: tom.riebock@wickcommunications.com

Wick Communications Careers: wickcommunications.com/jobs/

 

 

